MAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a MAC team on the court. That matchup? The the IUPUI Jaguars playing the Ohio Bobcats.
MAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|IUPUI Jaguars at Ohio Bobcats
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
