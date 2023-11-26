How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 26
CA Osasuna and Villarreal CF hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the LaLiga schedule today.
Looking for how to watch LaLiga action? All the games to watch today are here.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch Villarreal CF vs CA Osasuna
CA Osasuna makes the trip to play Villarreal CF at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal de Huerva.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Villarreal CF (+115)
- Underdog: CA Osasuna (+225)
- Draw: (+235)
Watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FC
Sevilla FC is on the road to match up with Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Sociedad (-140)
- Underdog: Sevilla FC (+350)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Cadiz CF vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid travels to face Cadiz CF at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in Cadiz.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Madrid (-215)
- Underdog: Cadiz CF (+475)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch Real Betis vs UD Las Palmas
UD Las Palmas makes the trip to play Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Betis (-145)
- Underdog: UD Las Palmas (+380)
- Draw: (+270)
