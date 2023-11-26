In the upcoming tilt versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Joe Veleno to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Joe Veleno score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Veleno stats and insights

Veleno has scored in four of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Veleno has zero points on the power play.

Veleno's shooting percentage is 23.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Veleno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:31 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:37 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:29 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 4-3 OT

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

