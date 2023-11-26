J.T. Compher will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild meet at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Looking to bet on Compher's props? Here is some information to help you.

J.T. Compher vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:33 on the ice per game.

Compher has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 19 games this season, Compher has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Compher has an assist in 10 of 19 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Compher goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Compher going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Compher Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 3 16 Points 2 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

