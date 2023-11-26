Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ingham County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Forest Hills Central High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 26
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.