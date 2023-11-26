Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (1-1) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Eastern Michigan Top Players (2022-23)
- Emoni Bates: 19.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyson Acuff: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Farrakhan: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Orlando Lovejoy: 5.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Omot: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Norman: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalun Trent: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Eastern Michigan vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Dakota Rank
|North Dakota AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|288th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|80.8
|357th
|233rd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|27.8
|349th
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|9.6
|358th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|11.1
|104th
