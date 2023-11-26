Andrew Copp will be among those in action Sunday when his Detroit Red Wings play the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. If you'd like to wager on Copp's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Andrew Copp vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Copp Season Stats Insights

Copp has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In four of 19 games this year, Copp has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Copp has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Copp has an assist in two of 19 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Copp goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Copp going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Copp Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 71 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 2 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

