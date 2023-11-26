The Detroit Red Wings, with Alex DeBrincat, are in action Sunday against the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on DeBrincat? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, DeBrincat has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 17:58 on the ice per game.

DeBrincat has a goal in eight games this season out of 19 games played, including multiple goals three times.

DeBrincat has a point in 12 of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 19 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 2 20 Points 2 12 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

