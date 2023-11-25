Sun Belt teams were in action for seven games in the Week 13 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Troy vs. Southern Miss | Georgia State vs. Old Dominion | UL Monroe vs. Louisiana | James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina | Arkansas State vs. Marshall | Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State

Week 13 Sun Belt Results

Troy 35 Southern Miss 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Troy (-16.5)
  • Pregame Total: 48

Troy Leaders

  • Passing: Gunnar Watson (21-for-34, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kimani Vidal (16 ATT, 69 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jabre Barber (8 TAR, 6 REC, 81 YDS)

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Passing: Ethan Crawford (11-for-21, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (13 ATT, 95 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Gore (5 TAR, 5 REC, 59 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Southern MissTroy
286Total Yards427
132Passing Yards319
154Rushing Yards108
1Turnovers2

Old Dominion 25 Georgia State 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

Old Dominion Leaders

  • Passing: Grant Wilson (15-for-33, 208 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Obie Sanni (10 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Reymello Murphy (6 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Georgia State Leaders

  • Passing: Darren Grainger (26-for-36, 203 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 57 YDS)
  • Receiving: Robert Lewis (17 TAR, 9 REC, 91 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Old DominionGeorgia State
313Total Yards300
208Passing Yards203
105Rushing Yards97
1Turnovers2

Louisiana 52 UL Monroe 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-12.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53.5

Louisiana Leaders

  • Passing: Chandler Fields (18-for-20, 246 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Elijah Davis (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Neal Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 2 TDs)

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Passing: Jiya Wright (6-for-10, 66 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Bennett Galloway (16 ATT, 87 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tyrone Howell (7 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

LouisianaUL Monroe
476Total Yards239
246Passing Yards86
230Rushing Yards153
1Turnovers2

James Madison 56 Coastal Carolina 14

  • Pregame Favorite: James Madison (-7.5)
  • Pregame Total: 50.5

James Madison Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan McCloud (26-for-35, 324 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ty Son Lawton (14 ATT, 73 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Elijah Sarratt (6 TAR, 6 REC, 107 YDS, 3 TDs)

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Ethan Vasko (21-for-29, 254 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Vasko (9 ATT, 45 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Sam Pinckney (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Coastal CarolinaJames Madison
328Total Yards481
254Passing Yards324
74Rushing Yards157
3Turnovers1

Marshall 35 Arkansas State 21

  • Pregame Favorite: Marshall (-1.5)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Marshall Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Fancher (16-for-22, 214 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ethan Payne (19 ATT, 113 YDS)
  • Receiving: Charles Montgomery (4 TAR, 4 REC, 51 YDS, 2 TDs)

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Passing: Jaylen Raynor (19-for-38, 263 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja'Quez Cross (11 ATT, 27 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Corey Rucker (11 TAR, 5 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MarshallArkansas State
493Total Yards305
214Passing Yards263
279Rushing Yards42
2Turnovers2

Appalachian State 55 Georgia Southern 27

  • Pregame Favorite: Appalachian State (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 63

Appalachian State Leaders

  • Passing: Joey Aguilar (23-for-36, 296 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Kanye Roberts (14 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 8 REC, 108 YDS, 2 TDs)

Georgia Southern Leaders

  • Passing: Davis Brin (24-for-34, 238 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: OJ Arnold (16 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Khaleb Hood (11 TAR, 10 REC, 95 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Appalachian StateGeorgia Southern
532Total Yards360
296Passing Yards277
236Rushing Yards83
1Turnovers3

Next Week's Sun Belt Games

