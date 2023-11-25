Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saginaw County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Saginaw County, Michigan today, we've got what you need here.
Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arthur Hill High School at Lincoln High School - Warren
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
