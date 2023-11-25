Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Oakland County, Michigan? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Southfield Christian High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 25

9:00 AM ET on November 25 Location: Southfield, MI

Southfield, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakland Christian High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on November 25

9:30 AM ET on November 25 Location: St. Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ferndale High School at Pickerington Central High School