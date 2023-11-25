The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) clash in the 2023 edition of The Game on Saturday, November 25. The Wolverines are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Ohio State Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-3.5) 45.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-3.5) 46.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 5-5.

Ohio State is 6-3-1 ATS this season.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275

