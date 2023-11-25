The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (11-0) and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Michigan ranks 55th in total offense this season (399.6 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking best in the FBS with 399.6 yards allowed per game. Ohio State has been thriving on defense, surrendering just 252.9 total yards per contest (third-best). Offensively, it ranks 35th by piling up 429.3 total yards per game.

Below in this article, we provide all the info you need to know about how to see this game on FOX.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Michigan vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Michigan Ohio State 399.6 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (37th) 234.8 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.9 (3rd) 171 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.5 (86th) 228.6 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.7 (21st) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 19 (23rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (115th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 2,335 yards (212.3 ypg) on 175-of-237 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 164 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 888 yards on 180 carries while finding the end zone 20 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 323 yards on 95 attempts, scoring three times. He's caught 24 passes for 225 yards (20.5 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 612 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 48 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 42.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has a total of 462 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 32 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has put up 2,899 passing yards, or 263.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has tossed 22 touchdowns with four interceptions.

TreVeyon Henderson has run the ball 118 times for 794 yards, with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 210 yards.

DeaMonte Trayanum has run for 336 yards across 79 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has racked up 1,093 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade Stover has caught 38 passes and compiled 534 receiving yards (48.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka's 32 grabs (on 49 targets) have netted him 427 yards (38.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

