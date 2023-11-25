Looking for how to watch high school football games in Kent County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Saturday

South Christian High School at Harper Woods High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25

1:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunday

Forest Hills Central High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 26

12:30 PM ET on November 26 Location: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School at Corunna High School