The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The matchup airs at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is 149.5.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: Farris Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Michigan -2.5 149.5

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan's matchups have gone over 149.5 points just once this season (in five contests).

The average total in Eastern Michigan's games this season is 143.0, 6.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles' ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

Eastern Michigan has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Eagles have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -135 moneyline set for this game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Eastern Michigan.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 1 20% 65.4 134.2 77.6 150.8 144.3 Central Arkansas 2 40% 68.8 134.2 73.2 150.8 152.5

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

The 65.4 points per game the Eagles record are 7.8 fewer points than the Bears give up (73.2).

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0 Central Arkansas 3-2-0 3-2 2-3-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Central Arkansas 6-7 Home Record 6-8 2-13 Away Record 2-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-10-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 74.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

