The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. This matchup is at 3:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Michigan Moneyline Central Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Michigan (-2.5) 149.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Michigan (-3.5) 147.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Betting Trends

Eastern Michigan has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Eagles' five games have gone over the point total.

Central Arkansas has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

This year, games featuring the Bears have hit the over twice.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.