The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-5) hope to snap a four-game losing skid when hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-2) at 3:45 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Farris Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Bears allow to opponents.

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.

The Bears are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Eagles sit at 322nd.

The Eagles average 65.4 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Bears allow.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan put up 68.6 points per game at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 74.0 points per contest.

The Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 9.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (84.4).

At home, Eastern Michigan drained 1.2 fewer treys per game (5.5) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (29.7%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule