How to Watch Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will be trying to break a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Detroit Mercy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy Stats Insights
- The Titans are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 42% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Detroit Mercy has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42% from the field.
- The Titans are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 284th.
- The Titans score an average of 62.8 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up.
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, Detroit Mercy is 0-2.
Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Detroit Mercy scored 79.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.
- At home, the Titans gave up 69.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.8.
- Detroit Mercy knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (37.5%).
Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/18/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 71-52
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/21/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|L 76-72
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/29/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
