Saturday's contest at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse has the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-2) taking on the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-2) at 4:30 PM ET (on November 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 69-67 victory for Georgia Southern, so expect a tight matchup.

The Titans took care of business in their last outing 71-64 against South Carolina Upstate on Friday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 69, Detroit Mercy 67

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

Against the Dayton Flyers on November 18, the Titans captured their best win of the season, a 76-60 road victory.

Detroit Mercy has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in Division 1.

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 236) on November 18

68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 329) on November 6

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 340) on November 24

83-48 at home over Chicago State (No. 351) on November 10

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 10.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 58.7 FG%

10.2 PTS, 8.3 REB, 58.7 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

7.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.5 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Imani McNeal: 8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Myonna Hooper: 10.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Amaya Burch: 6 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans are outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +20 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.2 points per game (176th in college basketball) and allow 63.8 per outing (184th in college basketball).

