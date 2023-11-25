The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Klotsche Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison

The Chippewas put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Panthers give up.

Milwaukee is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Panthers average 5.0 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Chippewas give up (73.8).

Central Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Chippewas concede.

The Chippewas shoot 36.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Panthers concede.

Central Michigan Schedule