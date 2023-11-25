How to Watch the Central Michigan vs. Milwaukee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Klotsche Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Central Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Central Michigan vs. Milwaukee Scoring Comparison
- The Chippewas put up an average of 63.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 64.3 the Panthers give up.
- Milwaukee is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Panthers average 5.0 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Chippewas give up (73.8).
- Central Michigan is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 68.8 points.
- This year the Panthers are shooting 41.1% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Chippewas concede.
- The Chippewas shoot 36.9% from the field, 3.6% lower than the Panthers concede.
Central Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 65-62
|Renaissance Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Concordia (MI)
|W 80-57
|McGuirk Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 96-57
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/2/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
