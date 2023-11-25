Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) facing off at Klotsche Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-58 victory for heavily favored Milwaukee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Chippewas' last contest was a 96-57 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

Central Michigan vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Central Michigan vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 79, Central Michigan 58

Central Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chippewas averaged 64.6 points per game last season (187th in college basketball) while allowing 74.3 per contest (348th in college basketball). They had a -282 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 9.7 points per game.

In 2022-23, Central Michigan scored 67.3 points per game in MAC play, and 64.6 overall.

At home, the Chippewas put up 65.9 points per game last season, 0.4 more than they averaged away (65.5).

At home, Central Michigan conceded 71.5 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than it allowed away (77.8).

