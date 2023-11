Big Ten teams will be in action in six games on Saturday in college basketball play. That includes the Indiana Hoosiers playing the Princeton Tigers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UMass Minutewomen vs. Maryland Terrapins 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 FloHoops Indiana Hoosiers vs. Princeton Tigers 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 25 FSW Live Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. TCU Horned Frogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Wisconsin Badgers vs. Boston College Eagles 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 - Boise State Broncos vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 9:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25 -

