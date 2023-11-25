Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Antrim County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Antrim County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Antrim County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Elk Rapids High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 25
- Location: Elk Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.