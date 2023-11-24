The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) will meet the Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Information

Western Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Lamar Norman Jr.: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 290th 74 Points Allowed 76 327th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.4 201st 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.8 125th 204th 12.7 Assists 14.2 95th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 11.8 175th

