Friday's contest between the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) and the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) at Raider Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Western Michigan taking home the win. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Michigan 72, SE Louisiana 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Michigan (-2.6)

Western Michigan (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.3

Western Michigan Performance Insights

At 69.9 points scored per game and 74 points conceded last season, Western Michigan was 212th in the country offensively and 290th on defense.

At 33.4 rebounds per game and 29.5 rebounds allowed, the Broncos were 79th and 82nd in the nation, respectively, last year.

Western Michigan was 204th in the nation in assists (12.7 per game) last year.

Last season, the Broncos were 92nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33%).

Western Michigan was 300th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.3 per game) and 313th in 3-point percentage defensively (36.1%) last season.

The Broncos attempted 58.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.2% of the Broncos' baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.8% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.