Two struggling squads hit the court when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Broncos, losers of four straight.

Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida

Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida TV: FloHoops

Western Michigan Stats Insights

The Broncos shot 43.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46% the Lions' opponents shot last season.

Western Michigan went 4-4 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.

The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 162nd.

The Broncos' 69.9 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 76 the Lions gave up.

When it scored more than 76 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-2.

Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68) last season.

In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).

At home, Western Michigan made 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).

Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule