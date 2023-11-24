How to Watch Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling squads hit the court when the SE Louisiana Lions (1-3) visit the Western Michigan Broncos (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Lions will aim to a three-game losing run versus the Broncos, losers of four straight.
Western Michigan vs. SE Louisiana Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Western Michigan Stats Insights
- The Broncos shot 43.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the 46% the Lions' opponents shot last season.
- Western Michigan went 4-4 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lions finished 162nd.
- The Broncos' 69.9 points per game last year were 6.1 fewer points than the 76 the Lions gave up.
- When it scored more than 76 points last season, Western Michigan went 7-2.
Western Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Western Michigan scored more points at home (72.9 per game) than away (68) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Broncos gave up 9.6 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (78.9).
- At home, Western Michigan made 7.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (33.8%) than away (32.1%).
Western Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Georgia State
|L 77-70
|University Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 63-59
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 73-56
|Value City Arena
|11/24/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|University Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
