The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (10-1) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas ranks 29th in points scored this year (33.1 points per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 18.2 points allowed per game. Texas Tech ranks 60th in the FBS with 28.6 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 24.3 points allowed per game on defense.

Below in this story, we give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Texas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Texas Texas Tech 454.3 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.1 (53rd) 336.9 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (68th) 178 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (51st) 276.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (58th) 14 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (93rd) 18 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 2,513 yards (228.5 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 70.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 1,138 yards on 186 carries while finding the end zone 10 times. He's also caught 25 passes for 286 yards (26 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 108 times for 508 yards (46.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's leads his squad with 834 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 63 receptions (out of 98 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 43 passes for 669 yards (60.8 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 46 passes and hauled in 28 grabs for 457 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton has racked up 1,410 yards on 63.3% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks is his team's leading rusher with 250 carries for 1,352 yards, or 122.9 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Cam'Ron Valdez has run for 228 yards across 35 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier White leads his team with 470 receiving yards on 31 receptions with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley has recorded 431 receiving yards (39.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Myles Price has racked up 410 reciving yards (37.3 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas or Texas Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.