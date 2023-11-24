Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Shiawassee County, Michigan today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
