Red Wings vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (14-1-3), winners of five straight home games, host the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won seven, or 50.0%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Detroit has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Red Wings have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit's games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 18 times.
Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|62 (8th)
|Goals
|65 (7th)
|38 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|57 (15th)
|13 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (8th)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (18th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Detroit went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total five times.
- The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.3 goals.
- The Red Wings have the league's seventh-best scoring offense (65 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Red Wings' 57 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- They have a +8 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
