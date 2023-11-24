The Boston Bruins (14-1-3), winners of five straight home games, host the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) at TD Garden on Friday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won seven, or 50.0%, of the 14 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Red Wings have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit's games this season have had over 6 goals 11 of 18 times.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 62 (8th) Goals 65 (7th) 38 (1st) Goals Allowed 57 (15th) 13 (15th) Power Play Goals 15 (8th) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (18th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Detroit went 5-5-0 versus the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit has gone over the total five times.

The Red Wings have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During the last 10 games, the Red Wings and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.3 goals.

The Red Wings have the league's seventh-best scoring offense (65 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Red Wings' 57 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

They have a +8 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

