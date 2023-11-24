How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken five straight at home, the Boston Bruins host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.
The Bruins-Red Wings matchup will air on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Red Wings vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|Bruins
|5-4 DET
|10/28/2023
|Bruins
|Red Wings
|4-1 BOS
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have allowed 57 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- With 65 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|18
|6
|12
|18
|10
|10
|52.1%
|Alex DeBrincat
|18
|11
|7
|18
|11
|11
|16.7%
|Lucas Raymond
|18
|8
|6
|14
|7
|8
|0%
|J.T. Compher
|18
|3
|11
|14
|9
|6
|47.9%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|17
|4
|8
|12
|8
|3
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, giving up 38 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins score the eighth-most goals in the league (62 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|18
|12
|17
|29
|19
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|18
|7
|12
|19
|13
|8
|22.2%
|Charlie Coyle
|18
|7
|8
|15
|8
|7
|54.4%
|Charlie McAvoy
|14
|3
|12
|15
|14
|2
|-
|Pavel Zacha
|18
|7
|7
|14
|8
|6
|50%
