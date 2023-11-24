Red Wings vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - November 24
As they get ready to square off against the Boston Bruins (14-1-3) on Friday, November 24 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 65 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
- Detroit has given up 57 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.
- Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins score the eighth-most goals in the league (62 total, 3.4 per game).
- They have the league's second-best goal differential at +24.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
