As they get ready to square off against the Boston Bruins (14-1-3) on Friday, November 24 at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings (9-6-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Red Wings Season Insights

With 65 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

Detroit has given up 57 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in the league.

Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins score the eighth-most goals in the league (62 total, 3.4 per game).

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +24.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-210) Red Wings (+170) 6

