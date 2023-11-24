The Indiana Pacers (8-6) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Ausar Thompson of the Pistons is a player to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: BSIN, BSDET

BSIN, BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Pistons lost to the Nuggets 107-103. With 27 points, Cade Cunningham was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 27 2 9 3 1 2 Marvin Bagley III 18 8 1 0 0 0 Jaden Ivey 17 4 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's averages for the season are 21.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists, making 40.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Thompson averages 11.3 points, 10.1 boards and 3.2 assists, making 43.9% of his shots from the field.

The Pistons receive 11.9 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists.

Killian Hayes provides the Pistons 9.4 points, 2.8 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, plus 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Pistons receive 11.3 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists.

Watch Tyrese Haliburton, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 20.7 3.9 7.5 0.9 0.3 1.4 Ausar Thompson 12.0 10.2 2.9 1.3 1.6 0.3 Isaiah Stewart 11.1 6.9 1.4 0.1 1.1 1.6 Killian Hayes 10.0 2.7 4.3 0.9 0.5 1.0 Marvin Bagley III 11.3 4.9 1.2 0.1 0.5 0.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.