Player prop bet odds for Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham and others are listed when the Indiana Pacers host the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +122) 7.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Cunningham's 21.4 points per game are 2.1 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

Cunningham averages 1.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday.

Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Isaiah Stewart Props

PTS REB 3PM 11.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Isaiah Stewart is posting 11.9 points per game, 0.4 higher than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.0 more rebound than his prop bet Friday of 6.5.

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Friday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -132) 12.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 25.3 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (25.5).

He has pulled down four rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (12.5).

Haliburton's 3.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

Friday's over/under for Myles Turner is 16.5. That is 0.3 less than his season average.

He grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.