The Detroit Pistons (2-13) will try to end a 12-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (50.2%).

Detroit has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Pistons are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 25th.

The Pistons' 109.5 points per game are 16.9 fewer points than the 126.4 the Pacers allow to opponents.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up fewer points per game at home (109) than away (110), but also concede fewer at home (114.1) than on the road (117.5).

At home, Detroit gives up 114.1 points per game. On the road, it allows 117.5.

At home the Pistons are picking up 26.6 assists per game, 0.4 less than on the road (27).

Pistons Injuries