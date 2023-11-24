The Detroit Pistons (2-13) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on Friday, November 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' last outing was a 107-103 loss to the Nuggets on Monday. The Pistons got a team-high 27 points from Cade Cunningham in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 3.4 1 0.9 Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 12.6 10.6 3.1 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith: Out (Wrist), Andrew Nembhard: Out (Back)

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSDET

Watch this game on Fubo

