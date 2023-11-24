The Detroit Pistons (2-13) travel to face the Indiana Pacers (8-6) after dropping six road games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Pacers matchup.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pistons vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Pacers have a +27 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 128.3 points per game to rank first in the league and are allowing 126.4 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The Pistons' -96 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA) while allowing 115.9 per contest (21st in league).

The teams combine to score 237.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 242.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Pistons and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

