The Detroit Pistons (2-13) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (8-6) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSDET

BSIN and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pistons vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pacers 126 - Pistons 114

Pistons vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 8.5)

Pacers (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-11.3)

Pacers (-11.3) Pick OU: Under (249.5)



Under (249.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.1

The Pacers have been more successful against the spread than the Pistons this year, recording an ATS record of 8-6-0, compared to the 7-8-0 mark of the Pistons.

As an 8.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-1 ATS record Detroit puts up as an 8.5-point underdog.

Indiana and its opponents have eclipsed the total 92.9% of the time this season (13 out of 14). That's more often than Detroit and its opponents have (nine out of 15).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pacers are 4-4, while the Pistons are 2-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Pistons Performance Insights

On offense, the Pistons are the fourth-worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). Defensively, they are 21st (115.9 points allowed per game).

Detroit is sixth in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.9) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (41.6).

The Pistons are ninth in the league in assists (26.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Detroit is second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16.8 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.8).

The Pistons are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.3 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

