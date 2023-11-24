Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oakland County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Oakland County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Oakland County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avondale High School at Stephenson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Stephenson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Southfield Christian High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Southfield, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cranbrook Kingswood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
