Michigan vs. Texas Tech November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) meet the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Michigan Players to Watch
- Dug McDaniel: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Olivier Nkamhoua: 17.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nimari Burnett: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Williams II: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tarris Reed, Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
Michigan vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison
|Michigan Rank
|Michigan AVG
|Texas Tech AVG
|Texas Tech Rank
|34th
|86
|Points Scored
|68.6
|281st
|273rd
|75.3
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|32nd
|132nd
|34.8
|Rebounds
|34.4
|147th
|128th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|191st
|44th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|7
|212th
|69th
|16
|Assists
|12
|249th
|227th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.6
|217th
