Friday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) and the Michigan Wolverines (4-2) at Imperial Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with Texas Tech securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023

6:00 PM ET

Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Imperial Arena

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 74, Michigan 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-2.3)

Texas Tech (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Michigan's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Texas Tech's is 1-3-0. The Wolverines are 4-1-0 and the Red Raiders are 1-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines average 86.0 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 75.3 per contest (273rd in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Michigan wins the rebound battle by 7.0 boards on average. It collects 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 132nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 27.8 per contest.

Michigan connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (44th in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (45th in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 its opponents make while shooting 39.2% from deep.

The Wolverines average 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and give up 91.0 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball).

Michigan has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (227th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (155th in college basketball).

