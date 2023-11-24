The Michigan Wolverines (4-2) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Michigan vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (38.6%).

In games Michigan shoots better than 38.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Wolverines are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 147th.

The 86.0 points per game the Wolverines score are 24.6 more points than the Red Raiders allow (61.4).

Michigan has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 61.4 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Michigan put up 7.9 more points per game (76.6) than it did on the road (68.7).

The Wolverines ceded 68.0 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.6).

At home, Michigan made 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to when playing on the road (33.5%).

