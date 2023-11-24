Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is the setting for the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions' (9-2) matchup against the Michigan State Spartans (4-7) on November 24, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Penn State has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 15th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (12.5 points allowed per game). Michigan State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 307 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, giving up 372.4 total yards per contest (62nd-ranked).

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Michigan State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan State Penn State 307 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.3 (76th) 372.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.7 (2nd) 99.9 (123rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.9 (42nd) 207.1 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.4 (102nd) 21 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (2nd) 16 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (3rd)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has compiled 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while recording six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has run for 753 yards on 178 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has taken 25 carries and totaled 93 yards with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has racked up 540 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Maliq Carr has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 44 targets.

Tre Mosley's 28 grabs (on 46 targets) have netted him 288 yards (26.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has 2,044 pass yards for Penn State, completing 61% of his passes and throwing 21 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 177 rushing yards (16.1 ypg) on 66 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kaytron Allen has racked up 714 yards on 147 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner.

Nicholas Singleton has been handed the ball 145 times this year and racked up 584 yards (53.1 per game) with seven touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's 651 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 82 times and has totaled 52 receptions and four touchdowns.

Tyler Warren has put up a 273-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 27 passes on 42 targets.

Theo Johnson has been the target of 41 passes and compiled 26 catches for 253 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

