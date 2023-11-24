Friday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (5-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 72-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan State, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM on November 24.

In their last time out, the Spartans won on Thursday 95-69 against JMU.

Michigan State vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Michigan State vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 72, Creighton 69

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans have two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Michigan State has three wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

95-69 over JMU (No. 128) on November 23

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 157) on November 16

87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 184) on November 8

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 208) on November 12

105-49 at home over Evansville (No. 320) on November 19

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

12.2 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 STL, 3.4 BLK, 53.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) DeeDee Hagemann: 16.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 65.1 FG%, 70.6 3PT% (12-for-17)

16.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 65.1 FG%, 70.6 3PT% (12-for-17) Tory Ozment: 9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 64 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

9.8 PTS, 2 STL, 64 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Moira Joiner: 13 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26)

13 PTS, 58.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (13-for-26) Abbey Kimball: 12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.7 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 42.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 98.2 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

