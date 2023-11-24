Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Livingston County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry High School at Fowlerville High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on November 24
- Location: Fowlerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.