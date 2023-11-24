Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The New York Knicks (8-6) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, MSG, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 111 - Heat 106
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-5.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 217.7
- The Knicks' .643 ATS win percentage (9-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .467 mark (7-8-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.
- New York covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).
- New York's games have gone over the total 42.9% of the time this season (six out of 14), less often than Miami's games have (seven out of 15).
- The Knicks have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, better than the .400 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (2-3).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks Performance Insights
- The Knicks own a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 105.8 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank 24th with 110.1 points scored per contest.
- New York has been thriving when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking second-best in the NBA in rebounds per game (47.4) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (39.9).
- The Knicks are delivering only 23.1 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 10th in the league (14.3 per contest).
- This season, the Knicks are sinking 13.6 treys per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37% (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2023-24, the Heat are 21st in the NBA on offense (111.5 points scored per game) and sixth on defense (108.1 points allowed).
- On the glass, Miami is fifth-worst in the NBA in rebounds (41.2 per game). It is 11th in rebounds conceded (43.4 per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 12th in the league in assists at 26.1 per game.
- In 2023-24, Miami is sixth in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and second-best in turnovers forced (15.9).
- The Heat are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.9 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (39%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.