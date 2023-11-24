The Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart included, take the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 107-103 loss to the Nuggets (his most recent game) Stewart put up 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Stewart's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 11.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.5 6.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.4 PRA -- 20.9 19.4 PR -- 19.4 18 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Isaiah Stewart Insights vs. the Pacers

Stewart has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 4.4 per game, which account for 10.7% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.9 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons rank 11th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 107.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers concede 126.4 points per contest, worst in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Pacers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 25.2 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 10.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 30 11 16 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.