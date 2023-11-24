Friday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (4-1) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 82-41 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Eagles head into this game following a 68-65 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Eastern Michigan vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 82, Eastern Michigan 41

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles averaged 63.6 points per game last season (207th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (212th in college basketball). They had a -59 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Eastern Michigan scored fewer points in conference action (63.4 per game) than overall (63.6).

The Eagles put up more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.7) last season.

Eastern Michigan conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

