Ausar Thompson could make a big impact for the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson had eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 107-103 loss versus the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll examine Thompson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Ausar Thompson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.3 12.0 Rebounds 8.5 10.1 10.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 2.9 PRA -- 24.6 25.1 PR -- 21.4 22.2



Ausar Thompson Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 11.7% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

Thompson's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 107.8 possessions per game, while his Pistons rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.7.

On defense, the Pacers have conceded 126.4 points per game, which is the worst in the league.

On the boards, the Pacers are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.2 assists per contest.

