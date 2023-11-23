The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Oklahoma (-1.5) 157.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oklahoma (-1.5) 158.5 +100 -120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • A total of 14 Sooners games last season hit the over.
  • Iowa covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last year.
  • The Hawkeyes and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last year.

Oklahoma Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Oklahoma is 59th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (37th).
  • Oklahoma has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Iowa Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.