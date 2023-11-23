The Stanford Cardinal (3-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (3-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

Michigan vs. Stanford Game Information

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Maxime Raynaud: 17.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jared Bynum: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 8.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mike Jones: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Spencer Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrej Stojakovic: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Michigan vs. Stanford Stat Comparison

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank
44th 85.0 Points Scored 86.6 35th
304th 77.6 Points Allowed 74.8 268th
121st 35.4 Rebounds 36.4 94th
251st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.0 73rd
60th 9.2 3pt Made 9.8 37th
30th 18.2 Assists 16.4 65th
116th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 218th

